Arsenal legends line-up at the White Rock Theatre

Local Arsenal fans will get a chance to meet their heroes this month when three Arsenal legends grace the stage at the White Rock Theatre on Tuesday October 30 at 7.30pm to talk about their brilliant careers at the famous club.

Appearing at the theatre will be Paul Merson - the Romford Pele Ray Parlour and Perry Groves.

The timing could not be better with Arsenal currently on a nine game winning streak and just two points of the pace at the top of the Premier League.

Paul Merson is a Sky Sports as a pundit, while Perry Groves is now on Talksport.

The trio will be discussing some of the key games they played in as well as revealing dressing room/training ground stories, managers, fall outs and everything you wanted to know about playing for one of the greatest football clubs in the world.

There will be a chance to put your questions across to the former Arsenal players on the night.

Between them the trio won a hat full of league titles, domestic cups and European honours.

VIP tickets are available for a meet and greet and a photograph opportunity before the show, check this out at the box office when booking.

Players are available at time of booking but their schedule could change.

A Meet and Greet event has been scheduled for 6pm for VIP ticket holders.

Tickets: £30.00, £28.00. VIP: £53.00 (includes pre show meet and greet).

To book tickets call the White Rock Theatre on 01424 46229 or book online at www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

