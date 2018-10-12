Ghosts of the Great War haunt historic Hastings Church as part of moving tribute

An historic Old Town Church is marking the 100th anniversary of the end of the Great War in a moving and innovative way.

Mysterious Perspex silhouettes of WW1 soldiers have appeared around St Clements Church, sitting in the pews, representing those we lost in the Great War.

Church Remembers 1 SUS-181210-082131001

Called ‘There or not There?’ - the figures are from the Armed Forces Covenant fund.

At the start of Hastings Week the Church hosted From Hastings to Flanders Fields, an informative and poignant event, covering the Great War and how it affected Hastings people.

SEE ALSO: Colourful opening ceremony for Hastings Week

The event blessed a Chapel of Remembrance, which will remain in place until November 18

All walks of Hastings life were represented from the Mayor to pupils from All Saints School, veterans and local people.

On show at the church is an exhibition of memorabilia, including a crucifix made out of a WW1 shell loaned by Dee Day White.

On November A flame will be lit for peace in a miner’s Davey lamp at the Civic Remembrance event in Alexandra Park. It will be carried to the Town Hall then on to St Clement’s Church and placed on the WW1 chapel altar before being escorted up to the Beacon.

Church bells across the nation will ring out at noon on that day.

A hundred torches will be lit and the Last Post played. The Bonfire Society will light the beacon with the 100th torch, which is extra long for this. Simultaneously bells across the Old Town will be rung.

November 18 sees a thanksgiving service taking place at St Clements.

See also: People handed £300 bill for dropping cigarette butts