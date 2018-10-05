Former Cream legend Pete Brown will be among artists at a charity concert for St Michael’s Hospice on Sunday

Barefaced Music return with a top line-up of sounds for a festival at the Sea Angling Club on the Stade to raise funds for St Michael’s Hospice.

It takes place on Sunday October 7 from 2.30pm and the line-up features Cream lyricist Pete Brown playing with Kevin Armstrong and Friends.

Kevin has worked with David Bowie and Iggypop.

Also performing are the Roger Hubbard Band. Roger is on of the country’s finest Delta Blues guitarists and will be appearing at the event with his new band.

Other acts include young classical duo The Marshmellows, The Other Band, playing blues and Americana, and Eric Harmer and Friends - a rare live performance from Eric.

Eric will be showcasing his own musical ideas, ably supported by Jim Westlake.

Since moving to Hastings, Pete Brown has been a big supporter of the Hospice, playing a fine gig for them in 2015 and another at St Mary-in-the-Castle.

First emerging as a poet, his contribution to Clapton and Bruce’s Cream, as lyricist, gave him legendary status.

Young duo The Marshmellow (cello and violin) will be getting the concert underway at 2.30pm.

The Barefaced Music Festival has been raising funds for the hospice for a number of years with its popular music events at the Gecko bar on St Leonards seafront.

See also: Charity football match raises incredible amount for St Michael’s Hospice.