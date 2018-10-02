Charity football match raises an incredible amount for St Michael’s Hospice

Supporters of St Michael’s Hospice raised an amazing £ £2,504.07 for the hospice when they held a charity football match at the Pilot Field.

The hospice said a big thank you to organisers Sam Carter, Nicky Histed and Helen Usher.

The match took place at Hastings United football ground and also featured a ‘Yoga for All’ session and kids football session.

The money raised will help the Hospice continue to provide their vital services to the population of Hastings and Rother.

St Michael’s Hospice Fundraising Assistant, Jo Lyons, commented: “They work so hard to organise sporting events to raise funds for the Hospice every year – and this year was no exception.

“Combined with the many other events that Sam, Nicky and Helen have organised and participated in over the years, they have now raised over £12,000 for the Hospice which is an amazing achievement and we cannot thank them enough for their continued support.”

For information about how you can support the Hospice and host your own fundraising event, visit www.stmichaelshospice.com/fundraising or email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com.

The hospice is inviting dog owners to take part in Wag This Way - a five kilometre dog walk around Rye Harbour Nature Reserve on Sunday October 7.

The walk starts at 10am and promises some beautiful scenery. Book tickets to take part by visiting www.stmichaelshospice.com/wagthisway.

See also being a hero to help the hospice