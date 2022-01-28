Firefighters called to barns and vehicles blaze north of Hastings

Two barns and two vehicles were found ablaze in Whitebread Lane, Beckley, near Northiam, at just before midnight.

Firefighters from Broad Oak, Rye, Hastings and The Ridge attended the scene, together with support from Kent Fire & Rescue Service.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “They used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel Jets and foam to extinguish the fire that affected two barns and two vehicles. There were no injuries and a fire investigation is expected to take place later on today.”