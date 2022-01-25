Murder hunt police call off searches for Alexandra Morgan in woodland north of Hastings

Officers spent weeks searching woodland and streams around Rock Lane, near the village of Three Oaks, but found no sign of the 34-year-old. They also searched a section of railway track between Ore and Winchelsea. They concluded their searches in the rural area this week, but are continuing their hunt for Alexandra, who has been missing for more than 10 weeks.

Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, leading the murder investigation, said enquiries to locate Alexandra’s body “remain ongoing”. Alexandra, the mother of two young children, was last seen stopping to buy fuel in her white Mini Cooper at a petrol station near her home in Sissinghurst, Kent, at 7.20am on Sunday November 14 last year. She has not been in contact with her family since. Police found her car two months ago, but have not revealed where they found it.

On November 30 last year, a 40-year-old man appeared in court charged with Alexandra’s murder. Mark Brown, from Squirrel Close, St Leonards, did not enter a plea when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear in court next month. A provisional trial date was set for May 9. Photographs showed him arriving at Lewes Crown Court, wearing a green and yellow prison boiler suit. He was wearing handcuffs, and was led out of the Serco prison van by two officers. Mr Brown was charged with Alexandra’s murder on November 28, three days after being arrested in connection with her disappearance.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Kimber, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “While a man has been charged, the investigation continues and we remain keen to hear from anyone who may have information which can assist with our enquiries.” He said residents can expect to see a heightened police presence in the Hastings and St Leonards areas as enquiries continue.

Alexandra was last seen wearing a green, quilted, knee-length coat, a black top and ripped blue jeans. She was also wearing knee-high black boots and a silver necklace. She is described as around 5ft 6in tall, with a slim build and brown, shoulder-length hair.

A 53-year-old man from Hastings who was arrested in connection with the case on November 26 was released without charge.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kent Police on 101, quoting reference number 18-0280, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. They can also send information and share CCTV or dashcam footage that may be able to assist officers through the Major Incident Public Portal.

1. Dozens of officers are searching a rural area around Rock Lane, near Three Oaks, north of Hastings, for Alexandra Morgan's body. Police have been searching nearby woods and streams, and British Transport Police officers have been searching the nearby railway line.

2. Alexandra Morgan was last seen at a petrol station near Cranbrook, Kent, at 7.20am on Sunday 14 November. She was driving her white Mini Cooper.

3. Police investigating the disappearance of Alexandra Morgan are searching areas around Rock Lane, near Three Oaks, north of Hastings.

4. Police searching an address in Squirrel Close, St Leonards. SUS-211129-134816001