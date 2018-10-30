Fire crews tackle flames at St Leonards care home

Firefighters were called to a St Leonards care home on Sunday afternoon (October 28).

At 12:26pm, crews from Hastings, The Ridge, Bexhill and Broad Oak attended a fire at a residential care home on Cornfield Terrace, St Leonards.

Firefighers used six breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a Positive Pressure Ventilation fan to extinguish the flames.

A spokesman from the fire service said the fire is believed to have emanated from the basement laundry room.

The day before, on October 27, at 6:49pm, firefighters from Hastings attended a fire in the open on Falaise Road. Crews used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

On October 28 at 01:38am, Rye firefighters attended a school on The Grove, Rye, following reports of a fire. Crews used two breathing apparatus, CO2 and buckets of water to extinguish the flames.

