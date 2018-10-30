Hastings and Rother businesses reach finals of tourism awards

Five businesses from across 1066 Country have made it into the final of 2018/19 Beautiful South Awards, organised by Tourism South East.

After six months of deliberation and 121 entries from exceptional tourism businesses across the South and South East, the judges announced the finalists this morning (Tuesday).

Karen and Malcolm Twist, owners of The Laindons in Hastings

Stewart Drew, the chair of 1066 Country Marketing, said: “We are delighted that an unprecedented number of our 1066 Country Marketing Partnership businesses have reached the finals this year.

”All three of the finalists in the best B&B and Guest House Accommodation of the Year category are from right here in 1066 Country, proof of the great wealth of top quality accommodation in our lovely corner of Sussex.

“We congratulate Boreham House in Boreham Street, Coast B&B in Bexhill and The Laindons in Hastings for this remarkable achievement and wish them well on the night.”

Joining the three guest houses in the Glamping Business of the Year category is Swallowtail Hill, a beautiful farm run purely for conservation, set deep in the countryside near Beckley.

Glamping site Swallowtail Hill, near Beckley

Last but not least, Source Skate Park in Hastings, the biggest underground skate park in the world, is a finalist in the Tourism Experience of the Year category.

Piero and Lucia Mazzoni, owners of Coast Bed & Breakfast, said: “We are proud to have been shortlisted for the finals of the Beautiful South Tourism Awards and would like to thank all who have supported us.”

Owners of The Laindons, Karen and Malcolm Twist, said: “We are delighted to have reached the finals of the 2018 Beautiful South Tourism Awards, just a year after we took over The Laindons.

“This is a fantastic reflection of our team’s hard work and excellent standards while striving to give all our guests a level of hospitality that exceeds their expectations.”

Sara Parker, owner of Boreham House, said: “We are so pleased to be chosen as one of only three finalists for this prestigious award.”

All entrants came through a selection process that involved being shortlisted from entry forms and then mystery shopped by expert independent judges.

All 73 finalists, along with 18 businesses that are recognised with highly commended certificates, have been invited to the awards ceremony, to be held at the Grand Hotel in Brighton on December 5.