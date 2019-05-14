Extinction Rebellion to stage ‘die-ins’ in Hastings and St Leonards

‘Die-in’ protests will take place in three locations across Hastings and St Leonards as part of Extinction Rebellion’s escalating activism.

The protests will take place on Saturday (May 18). The exact locations have not been announced.

Extinction Rebellion - who staged 'die-ins' in London - are due to hold protests in three locations across Hastings and St Leonards. Picture: Jess Luby

Extinction Rebellion said: “Extinction Rebellion Hastings and St Leonards would like to extend their sincere apologies to members of the public who may be affected, and remind them that this relatively minor inconvenience could save us all from catastrophic consequences in years to come.

“These protests aim to raise awareness to the impending economic and environmental breakdown we face if the Government fails to act now. Extinction Rebellion demands the Government tell the truth about the climate and ecological emergency.”

These protests will be the first of their kind in this area of East Sussex and follow on from the International Rebellion that started on April 15, led by Extinction Rebellion.

Three participants in Saturday’s protests have explained why they are getting involved.

Mima Bone, 42, a teacher from Hastings, said: “I’ve tried everything – I’ve written to my MP, been part of protests year after year, signed all the petitions and donated to all the major environmental NGOs, but nothing has happened. There’s been no progress on climate action. We have to do more.

“Maybe it is just down to us, concerned citizens, to step beyond our comfort zones and disrupt – so that the Government understands we are not going to give up and we will keep demanding, louder and louder for climate action.”

Jess Luby, 38, from Hastings, added: “We need a little light disruption to raise awareness of the biggest threat to our future – climate change. We need to do everything we can to spark some thoughts, plant some seeds, and also – it’s just good to be part of this community – to act and resist together.

“We are planting seeds to grow some new ideas.”

Rosi Richmond, 41, said: “We are peacefully protesting to raise awareness of the magnitude of the problem we face. We’ll stop when the government agrees to come clean to the public about the scale of the crisis we’re facing, to completely decarbonise our economy, and to create a national Citizens’ Assembly. Until then, the rebellion continues.”

