Man arrested after search at St Leonards property

A man has been arrested after a search was undertaken at a property in St Leonards.

Police were seen outside the property in Tower Road from 6pm until midnight on Saturday (May 11).

Police searched a property in Tower Road, St Leonards

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “A man has been arrested and a search undertaken at a property in Tower Road, St Leonards.

“A 30-year-old man attended an appointment at Hastings Police station and was arrested on suspicion of acquiring, using or possessing criminal property and fraudulently using a registration mark. He has been released under investigation.

“A search in connection was carried at an address.”

