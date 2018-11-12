Hastings theatre - this is how your child can be the boss for a day

Children with a passion for the environment and the arts have the chance to become the boss of a top theatre for a day.

That’s the top prize for the Be The Boss creative writing competition being run by the educational charity, Inspire Schools.

The winner will enjoy a VIP behind-the-scenes experience at the White Rock Theatre for one day.

They will oversee the youth theatre, sound and lighting systems, box office, and more.

White Rock Theatre’s sales and marketing manager Dave Cameron said: “We are looking for a pupil to take charge of this wonderful theatre for a day.

“To be in with a chance of winning, you need to pen a piece of persuasive writing.

“I need you to write a letter to encourage your best friend to walk to school with you rather than going by car.

“Think about the health and pollution benefits of walking to school, the conversations you can have, the sights you can see, and try and include that in a persuasive letter.

“It is a wonderful opportunity to be a part of our theatre.”

Entries must be submitted by Monday, December 10.

Visit www.inspireschools.org.uk and click the ‘Education’ menu to find the competition entry page.

For more details, contact Sarah Clyne at sclyne@InspireSchools.org.uk

Inspire Schools runs green travel and literacy services for schools across the area.

The charity’s reading reward scheme, Buster’s Book Club, is currently open for 2019 and any schools signing up by December 1 will go into a prize draw to win 400 books.

Organisations supporting the scheme include Sussex Newspapers, Summerfields Leisure Centre, Kreston Reeves, 3D Recruit, Eurostar, and Little Cheyne Court.

For details, visit www.BustersBookClub.co.uk.