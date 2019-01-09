Hastings project sees schoolchildren learn about homelessness

A Hastings primary school has donated funds raised at its Christmas Nativity to a homelessness charity.

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School donated £110 to the Seaview Project, which was half of the sum raised through a collection at its nativity play.

The school is part of the Hastings and St Leonards Primary Schools Partnership for Seaview – a scheme set up to help children understand homelessness and to give them the opportunity to make a contribution or effort to help those in need.

As part of this, two schools took part in The Big Sleep, with pupils ‘sleeping out’ in their school hall. Some youngsters slept out in their back gardens and the children of Christchurch C of E Primary raised more than £300 by this event.

Westfield Primary School is also donating its entire year’s fundraising efforts to Seaview.

A spokesman for the partnership said: “We hope in future, even more schools will profit from our outreach and the children of our borough will better understand the problem of homelessness, which is all too apparent on our streets.”

Read more:

East Sussex College responds as staff threaten strike action

Hastings primary schools see highest ever number of pupils achieving expected standard in new tests

Merger of Hastings secondary schools approved