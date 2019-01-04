Merger of Hastings secondary schools approved

Proposals to merge two secondary schools in the town have been approved by the Secretary of State.

The Department of Education approved education bosses’ plans to make Ark William Parker and Ark Helenswood Academies into one co-educational school.

The new school will run across two sites, with Years 7 and 8 based at the Helenswood Lower Site, and Years 9 to 11 plus the Sixth Form at the William Parker site.

The new school will come into existence in September this year.

A spokeswoman for Ark said: “We are pleased to announce that the Department for Education has approved the proposal to bring together William Parker and Helenswood as one co-educational school from September 2019. Parents and staff have been informed.

“We are grateful for everyone who participated in the consultation in the autumn, and we will be sharing details of how students, parents and local people can continue to stay involved.

“The school’s name has not yet been confirmed and we are continuing to discuss options.”