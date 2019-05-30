Two arrested in Hastings during investigation into ‘high value’ motorcycle thefts

Police have arrested two men and searched five addresses as part of an investigation into a series of high value motorcycle thefts.

On Friday (May 24), search warrants were executed at three addresses in Hastings and Battle, including a semi-detached house and two self-storage sites.

Two further houses were searched during the same operation under police powers following intelligence gained from the warrants.

Police said officers recovered one of the stolen motorbikes, seized a large amount of suspected stolen tools and plant machinery and also discovered two cannabis ‘factories’ with in excess of 100 plants in various stages of development.

A car also seized appears to have been adapted with a bike ramp in the back and may have been used in the thefts, according to police.

A police spokesman said two men, both aged 33, were arrested on suspicion of burglary, handling stolen goods, and production of cannabis. After being interviewed they were released on police bail until June 21 while enquiries continue.

More than 30 high value motorbikes had been stolen from the roadside or garages and outbuildings in the Hastings and Rother area since November 2018.

Inspector Aidan Cornwall, of the Hastings prevention team, said: This has been a successful operation but our investigation is continuing and we would like to appeal for information about the outstanding motorbikes. We think they are being stored discreetly in storage containers or garages and we would like anyone who has information around bikes being stored in a suspicious way to come forward.

“Meanwhile we also urge owners to increase security and vigilance when leaving bikes at the roadside, or in garages or outbuildings.”

Any information can be reported online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Jump.

Alternatively, details can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers via its website or by calling 0800 555 111.

