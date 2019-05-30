Footage shows ongoing fire at derelict Hastings care home

Firefighters are currently battling a blaze at a derelict Hastings care home.

The fire - which started at 4.47am - is the fourth fire at the Mount Denys care home in a month.

Mount Denys fire

Footage supplied by nearby resident Paul Malyon shows The Ridge as closed in both directions while smoke billows from the derelict care home.

A tweet from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 4.47am, crews from Hastings, Bexhill, Rye and Broad Oak were called to attend a fire at a derelict building at Mount Denys, Hastings. Crews still on scene."

In an update, the fire service said the fire emanated from the first floor.

"Crews used four breathing apparatus, two main jets and an aerial ladder platform to extinguish the fire" the service added.

Mount Denys fire

Southern Water said it was aware of no water/low pressure in the TN35 4PD area of Hastings 'due to the fire service using fire hydrants'.

Police are assisting with road closures.

A spokesman for the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called at 4.47am and initially sent two fire engines to the scene.

Upon arrival, there was smoke billowing from the building and the fire was at the rear of the property, so six more fire engines were called. The crews came from Hastings, Bexhill, Rye and Broad Oak.

No-one was in the building and there are no casualties, the spokesman confirmed.

At 6.52am, firefighters were using two main jets and four breathing apparatus to tame the flames.

According to traffic reports, The Ridge is closed in both directions between Malvern Way and Elphinstone Road while the firefighters battle the blaze.

