Teenager bitten by a dog in St Leonards

Police are appealing for information after a teenager was bitten by a dog in St Leonards.

The incident happened in Wishing Tree Road on May 21, according to Sussex Police.

Officers have released a photo of a woman they wish to speak to as they think she may have information about the incident.

Anyone who knows the woman, or who may have any other information relating to the incident, should contact police online at https://www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report/ or call 101 quoting 1048 21/05.

