Results of cases from Hastings Magistrates Court from May 15 - May 22

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from May 15 - May 22.

May 15:

Damion Allen, 33, of Kenilworth Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at St Leonards on February 5. He was fined £160.

Robert Coleman 57, of Fishmarket Road, Rye, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on the A268, Rye Road, at Rye, on April 26 while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 60 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £480 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Joshua Rylands, 22, of Stonefield Road, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing alcohol and food worth £244.92 from Marks and Spencer at Bexhill, on April 24. He also pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol worth £144 from Co-op at Heathfield, on March 5. He was fined £160 and ordered to pay £144 compensation.

Robert Hills, 25, of Silvan Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault vehicle on Gillsmans Hill, St Leonards, on January 1, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 152 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. He was fined £330 and banned from driving for 18 months.

May 22:

Adam Meakin, 28, of Sylvan Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a VW Beetle on Tower Road, St Leonards, on May 4 while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 46 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance on the same date. He was fined £400 and banned from driving for 40 months.