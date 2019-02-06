Teenage boy ‘grabbed round the throat’ and robbed in Hastings

Police in Hastings are looking for a teenager suspected of robbing a young boy of his wallet in Hastings.

At about 7.20pm on Sunday (February 3) the 14-year-old boy was attacked from behind, while walking home, at the junction of Hardwicke Road and Egremont Place in Hastings, having just got off a train at nearby Ore station.

Police say he was grabbed round the throat by the assailant who demanded his wallet and threw him to the floor, but left the wallet at the scene on finding there was no cash in it.

The boy sustained cuts to his elbows and face.

Investigator Bernadette Peters said; “The suspect is described as white, 16 to 18 years old, with a local accent, of medium build, and wearing black clothing with a jumper or jacket, with a hood up concealing his face. If you saw this incident or either the boy or his assailant in the moments leading up to it, please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1002 of 03/02.”

