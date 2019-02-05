Wanted St Leonards man tasered by armed officers in Brighton

A teenager wanted for breaching the terms of his licence has been tasered and recalled to prison.

Police say Connor Mackay was arrested following an incident in Brighton in the early hours of Sunday (February 3), where he attempted to escape from officers.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said he was located in a garden in Preston Park Avenue, and, after ignoring armed officers’ orders to stop, was tasered, detained and arrested.

Mackay, 18, unemployed, from St Leonards, was recalled to prison, having breached the terms of his licence in relation to a burglary in Brighton in June 2018, for which he received a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was further charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance, and is scheduled to appear in court for a pre-trial preparation hearing on March 4.