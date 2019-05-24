St Leonards car repair duo fined £2,000

Two people from St Leonards has been prosecuted for not complying with a planning enforcement notice with regards to car repairs, according to the council.

Hastings Borough Council said it ‘successfully prosecuted’ Sean and Sylvia Fullick for not complying with a planning enforcement notice to stop using their address for the repair of cars and other vehicles.

The pair, of Wishing Tree Road North, in St Leonards, were asked to remove the cars and all of the waste materials associated with the car business, according to a spokesman for Hastings Borough Council.

They were fined a total of £2,090, the council spokesman added.

Kim Forward, lead councillor for regeneration and planning said: “We are supportive of local businesses but we can’t allow activity of this kind in a residential area where it impacts negatively on the environment and other residents.”

