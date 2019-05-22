Hastings town centre road closed as paramedics attend incident

A road in Hastings town centre was closed to vehicles while paramedics dealt with an incident.

Police closed access from the A259 to the southern end of Robertson Street, at approximately 12.45pm today (May 22).

Police closed the road while paramedics were called to deal with an incident in Trinity Street.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said: “I can confirm we have attended and taken a woman to Conquest Hospital after she suffered a fall resulting in hip pain.”

