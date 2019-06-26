Police stop vehicles in Hastings as summer drink-driving crackdown launched

Police were out in Hastings last night stopping vehicles as part of their summer crackdown on drink-driving, which was launched last week.

Police said that, fortunately, no one stopped as part of the patrol was found to be drink or drug-driving.

Hastings Police said in a tweet: "As part of our summer crackdown on drink and drug drivers officers were out last night.

"We are pleased to report that a number of drivers were stopped and no one had been drinking or drug driving. Drink and drug-driving destroys lives."

Sussex Police and Surrey Police's annual summer crackdown on drink and drug-drivers was launched last week and runs until July 7.

The campaign aims to keep road users as safe as possible, by educating motorists of the dangers of drink and drug-driving, and by targeting offenders.

Police stopping vehicles in Hastings. Photo: Hastings Police/Twitter

The forces dedicate resources to the campaign twice a year – during summer and at Christmas, when social occasions are at their peak – however, this is in addition to responding to reports of drink and drug-drivers 365 days a year, a spokesman said.

Chief Inspector Michael Hodder, of the Sussex Police and Surrey Police Roads Policing Unit, said: “Ultimately, our main aim is to keep people as safe as possible on our roads by providing education, and by enforcing the law where we need to.

“It goes without saying that drink and drug-driving destroys lives, and it’s something that can so easily be avoided.

“People have a clear decision to make. By choosing to drive under the influence of drink or drugs, you are choosing to take a huge risk.

"Alcohol and substances significantly impair your ability to carry out even the simplest of tasks, and you should never get behind the wheel of a car in these circumstances.

“Similarly, you should never get into a vehicle with someone you know who has consumed drink or drugs. Don’t put yourself in danger.

“You can also be over the limit the morning after.

"A common misconception is that a few hours’ sleep, a coffee and some breakfast will do the trick, but it can take several hours for alcohol to leave your system and even longer for drugs.

“Of course we want people to have fun and enjoy themselves this summer, but don’t do anything you might regret.

"We’re not out there to ruin your fun; in fact, we’d rather not make any arrests at all. But if you’re prepared to break the law then prepare to face the consequences.”

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “I am always dismayed by the number of people who choose to get behind the wheel of their vehicle when they are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

"This is not just inconsiderate, it’s totally irresponsible.

"Those who kill or seriously injure others when over the limit should be in no doubt that they will face the legal and social consequences of their actions.

“The message is clear, drink or drive; don’t take the risk and do both, even if you have had ‘only one drink’.”

