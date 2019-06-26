Bexhill man who stalked woman narrowly avoids prison

A Bexhill man who hounded a woman has been given a suspended prison sentence according to a court document.

Patrick Lee, 54, of Amherst Road,Bexhill, pleaded guilty to the harassment of a woman which amounted to stalking.

The offence took place in the county between March 25 and September 26 last year and involved parking outside the victim’s workplace, and sitting outside it and deliberately driving past as she was waiting outside a bus-stop.

He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for two years. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was the number of incidents over a period of time and the impact on the victim.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

