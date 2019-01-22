Missing 12-year-old is found safe in Hastings

A missing 12-year-old has been found safe in Hastings.

Mex Luka Smith from Seaford was missing since Monday morning, and Sussex Police put out a witness appeal that was widely shared on social media.

Sussex Police

Mex, known as Mekhi, was described by police as white, 5ft 2in, with short blond shaved hair and was last seen wearing his school uniform including a navy blue blazer, grey trousers, a black Puffa jacket, black shoes and a carrying a blue rucksack.

He was thought to have links to Seaford, Hastings and Brighton.

At the time, PC Lisa Cousins said: “We are concerned for Mekhi due to his age and the freezing cold weather conditions. Please let us know if you see him or have any information about his whereabouts.”

At around 9.45pm yesterday evening, Sussex Police released a statement saying Mekhi had been found safe and well in Hastings on Monday evening.

A spokesman for the force said: "Social media users provided valuable information and are thanked for their help."