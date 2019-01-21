Missing boy, 12, could be in Hastings

A missing 12-year-old boy from Seaford could be in Hastings, according to police.

Police said Mex Luka Smith, known as Mekhi, was last seen in Seaford at 10am on Monday (January 21).

It is believed he may be in the Seaford, Hastings or Brighton areas, police said.

Mekhi is white, 5ft 2in, with short blond shaved hair and was last seen wearing his school uniform including a navy blue blazer, grey trousers, a black Puffa jacket, black shoes and a carrying a blue rucksack.

PC Lisa Cousins said: “We are concerned for Mekhi due to his age and the freezing cold weather conditions. Please let us know if you see him or have any information about his whereabouts.”

Ring 999 if you see Mekhi or report online or ring 101 if you have information about where he is.