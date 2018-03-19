Man charged with two counts of murder after St Leonards shooting

A man has been charged with two counts of murder following the fatal shooting in St Leonards on Friday evening (March 16).

Following authorisation by the Crown Prosecution Service, Craig Savage, 35, of no fixed address, has been charged with the murders of Michelle Savage and Heather Whitbread at their home in Bexhill Road.

He is also charged with committing robbery in relation to the theft of a .22 calibre rifle firearm and ammunition from the 1066 Target Sports, Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards, on Friday (March 16).

Savage has been remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court via videolink on Tuesday (March 20).

Related links: Family’s moving tribute to ‘beautiful’ mum and daughter