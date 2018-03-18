Family’s moving tribute to ‘beautiful’ mum and daughter who died in shooting

The family of the two women who tragically died in the shooting in St Leonards on Friday night have paid tribute to them.

Michelle Whitbread and her mum Heather were shot in their home in Bexhill Road.

Police worked tirelessly and professionally to keep the community safe last night. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Their family said: “Heather and Michelle were both beautiful people that filled our family with laughter.

“They were both special, generous and kind people who loved life, but most of all their family.

“They will both be sorely missed leaving a gap that can never be filled.

“We now just wish to be left to grieve in private as a family.”

Michelle was 32 and Heather was 53.

Officers responded immediately to a report of the shooting at 7.43pm.

Firearms officers were able to lead two other women, one of whom is pregnant, from the house to safety and they were taken to hospital. Both were uninjured but suffering from shock.

A 35-year-old man who was known to the victims was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody where he remains. A firearm has been recovered.

