Man barred from entering Hastings and Rother districts for two years

A man has been barred from entering Hastings, St Leonards or the Rother district due to persistent anti-social behaviour, police said.

Dale Phillip Glicksman, unemployed, from Thiepval Drive, Tonbridge, Kent, has been banned from the areas for the next two years.

The 18-year-old appeared before Hastings magistrates on Tuesday (September 4) where he was served with a Criminal Behaviour Order after the bench was told he had engaged in behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm and distress.

Police said the order, issued under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, also prohibits Glicksman from associating with any girl under the age of 16, being together in a public place with two or more persons or behaving in a manner likely to cause harassment, alarm and distress.

Glicksman’s exclusion from Hastings and Rother became effective at 6pm on Wednesday, September 5, and lasts until 11.59pm on September 3, 2020.

Failure to obey any of the conditions without reasonable excuse means Glicksman, who had been staying at an address in St Andrew’s Square, Hastings, risks up to five years’ imprisonment, according to police.

Inspector Aidan Cornwall, of Hastings police, said: “This underlines our determination that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.

“This initiative also demonstrates our local policing model in action, a model which will be boosted by additional officers through an increase in council tax.”

See more:

Reward for information leading to arrest of St Leonards man Jake Griffin

CCTV released after wallet stolen from man suffering cardiac arrest at Hastings station

Be a food hero and help your local community