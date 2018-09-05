Reward for information leading to arrest of St Leonards man Jake Griffin

Police are offering a £500 reward for the arrest of a St Leonards man who is wanted for recall to prison.

Sussex Police said Jake Griffin, from St Leonards, is alleged to have breached the terms of his release licence.

The 29-year-old, who is white, about 5ft 6in, slim with brown hair and has a three-inch scar on his face, was last seen in Brighton on July 27. He has links to the city, according to police.

There have since been confirmed sightings of him in Hastings and St Leonards, and there is some information that he may have gone to Scotland but this has not been confirmed, police said.

​He had been released from prison on July 3 part of the way through a ten-year sentence for robbery and possessing an offensive weapon, imposed at Lewes Crown Court in March 2012.

​Detective Inspector Jon Gillings said: “We are offering £500 for information which leads to the arrest of Griffin. Anyone who sees him or knows where he is, is asked not to approach him but to contact police via 999 or 101, or online quoting serial 1610 of 27/07.”

