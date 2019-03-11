Knife and drugs seized from teenager in Hastings

Officers in Hastings seized a knife from a boy under the age of 18, Hastings Police confirmed.

Officers stopped and searched the boy and found him to be in possession of drugs and a knife, police said.

Hastings Police said he was stopped on intelligence that led officers to believe he was in possession of drugs.

During the search officers seized the knife, according to police.

This was the second time a young male was found carrying a knife in the town in less than a week.

On Thursday (March 7), police searched a man who had been spotted acting in a suspicious manner.

Picture: PC Grant Freeman

He was arrested for carrying a bladed article, police said, and bailed until April 3.

