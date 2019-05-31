'I was stabbed 4cm from my heart' - Hastings mum jailed for stabbing boyfriend

A mum-of-five from Hastings has been jailed for stabbing her on-off boyfriend at his home.

Adrian Doughty was lucky to escape with life after the stabbing at his Hailsham flat on October 28 last year, a court heard.

The stabbing happened in Lepeland in Hailsham

The two alcoholics had met in rehab and had arranged to meet at his home for a weekend of drinking.

Josette Celik, 37, claimed she acted in self-defence when she drove a kitchen knife into his stomach.

However a jury convicted her of causing grievous bodily harm with intent last month and she appeared at Brighton Crown Court today.

She was sentenced for the stabbing and also for two assaults on police officers who tried to arrest her afterwards.

Victim: 'I break out crying for no reason'

In an emotional statement, Mr Doughty told the court: "I now have health problems since I was stabbed by Josette.

"Apparently [the knife] was 4cm from my heart.

"The stabbing caused me to fall into depression. I break out crying for no reason.

"I can't look at the horrific scar on my stomach because it reminds me how close I was to dying."

Mr Doughty was signed off work due to his injuries, which he said has placed a 'huge strain' on his elderly mother, who has cancer.

Mum-of-five Celik 'extremely remorseful' for what happened

Defence barrister Hannah Hurley told the court: "This has also had a devastating effect on Ms Celik's life.

"It remains Ms Celik's account still that she did feel under attack.

"There was some element of provocation at least and no premeditation on her part."

She said that Celik is 'extremely remorseful' for what happened.

Celik has been unable to see her five children since being remanded in custody seven months ago.

History of violence against police officers

Judge Anne Arnold said: "You deliberately set about a weekend of drinking to excess in the company of Adrian Doughty.

"You do have a history of violence, particularly towards police."

Addressing Celik's claims of self-defence, Judge Arnold said the force used was 'utterly unreasonable and disproportionate'.

Celik was jailed for five-and-a-half years for the stabbing.

She received prison sentences of eight weeks for each of the assaults on the police officers, to run concurrently.