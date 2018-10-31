Hastings woman charged after stabbing in Hailsham

A Hastings woman who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Hailsham has been charged with committing grievous bodily harm.

Josette Celik, 37, of Harkness Drive, Hastings, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (October 30) also charged with two counts of assault against two police officers. She pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody to appear at court on November 27.

Police were called to a disturbance at an address in Lepeland at 4.15pm and found a 46-year-old man with a stab wound to his stomach. He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, where he underwent surgery. He is in a stable condition, according to Sussex Police.

The police spokesman also confirmed the couple are known to each other.

