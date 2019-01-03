Hastings vehicle blazes were ‘deliberate’ say police

Two vehicles were burnt out in a Hastings road in the space of 24 hours, the fire service has confirmed.

Crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire outside a garage at the junction of Battle Road and Duke Road, St Leonards, at 4.30am on Sunday (December 30).

Fires crews extinguished two vehicles in a St Leonards road in less than 24 hours. Picture: Daniel Burton

A car was found on fire and firefighters, using breathing gear and a hose jet, extinguished the blaze.

Then at 3.28am on Monday (December 31), crews were called to the same junction between Battle Road and Duke Road after reports of a pick-up lorry on fire.

A spokesman said crews extinguished the flatbed lorry.

The fire service said Sussex Police were in attendance for both incidents and the situation had been handed to them.

A Sussex Police spokesman confirmed the dates and times of both incidents.

He said both fires are believed to have been caused deliberately at the same location and confirmed the truck belongs to the garage.

Anyone with information can contact Sussex Police online at https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or by calling 101, quoting serial 016 of 31/12.

