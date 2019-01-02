Police investigate Hastings Pier robbery and vandalism

Police are investigating a break-in and the theft of a safe from an office on Hastings Pier.

It is believed to have taken place between 4pm on Saturday (December 29) and 10.30am on Monday (December 31), according to Sussex Police.

Police are investigating a break-in at Hastings Pier. Picture: Brett McLean

Brett McLean said: “It is truly disappointing and sad that individuals felt it was acceptable to break in and steal property belonging to the pier.

“Further acts of mindless vandalism have taken place since the robbery and these have been frowned upon by a great many supporters of the pier.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 417 of 31/12.

