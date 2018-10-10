Hastings man due to be sentenced for child sex offences

A Hastings man is due to be sentenced today (Wednesday October 10) for child sex offences.

Michael Tindall, 60, of Whatlington Way, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to attempting to engage in sexual activity where he could be observed by a child under the age of 13, knowing or believing the child was aware he was engaging in such activity, when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on September 12.

The offence took place at St Leonards on January 15.

SEE ALSO: Man endangers lives by throwing furniture on railway lines at Hastings

He also indicated a plea of guilty to intentionally engaging in sexual activity, for the purpose of gaining sexual gratification, where he could be observed by a child under the age of 13, at St Leonards on September 9 2017, contrary to the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on October 10 and has previousy been on bail on the condition that he does not use any computer or device capable of accessing the internet; not to be in any household with a female under the age of 18, unless with the permission of Child Services, and not to have any unsupervised contact or communication with children under the age of 18, other than approved by Social Services.

See also: St Leonards’ woman involved in accident escapes driving ban because she is a carer