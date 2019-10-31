Coastguard called after dog falls off a cliff in Fairlight

Coastguard rescue teams from Hastings, Bexhill and Rye Bay responded to reports of a dog having fallen off a cliff in Fairlight this afternoon (Thursday, October 31).

On arrival at the scene, crews found the owner of the dog had attempted to rescue the animal themselves and in doing so, had also become stuck on the cliff.

The coastguard teams lowered a rope rescue technician to secure the owner and the dog, who were then both recovered – fortunately uninjured – back to the safety of the cliff top.

A Hastings Coastguard spokesman said: “Please remember to keep dogs on leads when close to the cliff edge, but also if your dog does go over the cliff please call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. Don’t try to attempt a rescue as you might very well end up becoming a casualty yourself.”

READ MORE:

• Prolific offender jailed for series of crimes in Hastings and Fairlight

• Body found in a ditch between Winchelsea and Rye

• Watch uninsured motorist lose control during high-speed pursuit through Hastings