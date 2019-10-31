Prolific offender jailed for series of crimes in Hastings and Fairlight

A prolific offender has been jailed after admitting 11 charges when he appeared in court last week.

Dean McCarthy pleaded guilty to the 11 charges, which included fraud, burglary, shoplifting and bail offences committed in the Hastings and Fairlight area, according to police.

McCarthy, 45, unemployed, of Broadway, Fairlight, was sentenced to 26 weeks’ imprisonment when he appeared before Brighton magistrates on Thursday (October 24).

Sergeant Rob Hanson, of Hastings and Rother police, said: “This individual caused numerous problems and distress to local people but he is now off the streets until the New Year.”

