Your chance to own a St Leonards pub when it goes to auction

An Irish-themed pub in St Leonards is coming up for auction next month.

Paddy McGinty’s, which opened in Battle Road in 2012, is among 131 lots in the auction being held by independent regional land and property auctioneer Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is being offered jointly with Fleurets at Clive Emson’s Sussex and Surrey regional sale in Brighton on Wednesday, December 12 with a freehold guide price of £180,000-plus.

Director and Senior Auction Valuer Sam Kinloch said: “This is a fabulous opportunity to acquire a substantial freehold public house situated in a prominent position on the west side of Battle Road.

“The traditional detached property is located within a predominately residential area and offers easy access to local shops and amenities in the Silverhill area.

“The focus is on live music and sport within the open plan bar area and there is also first floor residential accommodation which could be suitable as letting rooms.

“It is considered there might also be future potential for redevelopment of the whole site, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.

In neighbouring Hastings, a two-bedroom terraced house needing modernisation and refurbishment at 5B White Rock Road has a freehold guide price of £100,000 to £110,000 with vacant possession.

Offered jointly with PCM, the house is set in a predominantly residential area and within close proximity of the town centre and seafront.

Senior Auction Valuer Emma Attrell said: “This house is considered ideal for owner-occupation or investment once the refurbishment works have been carried out.”

The eighth and final round of Clive Emson’s regional Sussex and Surrey auctions for 2018 takes place at the Hilton Brighton Metropole on Wednesday, December 12 at 11am.

The firm also stages an online auction, complementing the existing live auctions. See www.cliveemson.co.uk/online for details.

Read more:

These Hastings groups will benefit from grant cash

Hastings’ Bottle Alley named ‘outdoor lighting project of the year’

Children from a Hastings Primary School came top in a county-wide reading challenge