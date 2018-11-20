Children from a Hastings primary school come top in a county-wide reading challenge

Children from Baird Primary Academy are celebrating after coming top in a county-wide reading challenge

Baird Primary’s Avocet class won the challenge, with each pupil being given a voucher for a free swim at Summerfields Leisure Centre.

And the whole school was treated to a story-time session with children’s author Anthony Cooper.

SEE ALSO: Woman fined for improper use of a Blue disabled badge

Mr Cooper read pupils his environmentally-theme book The Curious Tale of the Dodo.

Run by educational charity Inspire Schools, Buster’s Book Club encourages children to read extra at home, with classes competing each week to be awarded the reading class of the week trophy.

A monthly inter-school reading challenge awards winning classes tickets to leisure attractions or visits by storytellers.

Buster’s Book Club coordinator Kathy Beel said: “Well done Avocet Class. They thoroughly deserve their vouchers, and I hope the experience inspires them to maintain their impressive home-reading performance.

“Buster’s is such a simple way to improve reading levels.

“Children just love the fun and competitive element, and any schools interested in taking part should contact me at kbeel@inspireschools.org.uk or on 0844 264 0292.”

The club is supported by Brighton Sea Life Centre, Rotary, Sussex Newspapers, Orbit, Summerfields Leisure, Kreston Reeves, Drusillas Park, 3D Recruit, Eurostar, Little Cheyne Court wind farm at Camber, and Marit and Hans Rausing Fund in partnership with Sussex Community Foundation.

More than 34,000 children across the South East have been using the successful reading reward scheme Buster’s Book Club in 2018.

The initiative is designed to make reading cool and sets children an individual home reading target depending on their year group.

Children are then set a series of challenges throughout the year – these include inter-class and inter-school events, all of which culminate with an annual record attempt.

The scheme is proving very effective at involving parents and engaging with pupils.

According to research there are clear relationships between children’s reading skills and the length of time they read.

To find out more or register online, visit www.bustersbookclub.co.uk.

See also: Hastings man found guilty of controlling behaviour told woman what to wear

See also: Reggae Legend Lee Scratch Perry is live locally on Friday.