St Leonards McDonald’s reopens after ‘digital makeover’

A McDonald’s restaurant in St Leonards has reopened after undergoing a digital makeover.

Customers at the restaurant in John Macadam Way, St Leonards, can now make use of new features, including the My McDonald’s app, which the fast-food chain says will ‘improve and enhance the restaurant experience for customers’.

The app allows customers to order and pay for their meal ahead of time, according to a McDonald’s spokesman.

The spokesman added: “The app sends a notification to the kitchen as soon a customer enters the restaurant, meaning all orders are made fresh on arrival.

“Customers can choose to collect their meal at the counter, have it delivered to a table or even collect from the drive-thru. The app also allows customers to save their favourite orders and customise burgers, as well as offering users the chance to collect digital McCafé loyalty points.

“Other changes made to the restaurant also help customers enjoy their local restaurant in a way that works for them.

“Self-service kiosks give visitors the chance to browse the McDonald’s menu, while easily accessing nutritional information and making informed food choices.

“The digitalisation of the restaurants has also made table service possible, with McDonald’s being the first of its kind to offer this. The introduction of this service has also provided the crew with more opportunities to interact with customers and build valuable soft skills from working front of house.”

Customers in certain areas of the UK are also able to enjoy McDonald’s from their own homes, with the introduction of McDelivery to certain locations.

More than 85 per cent of McDonald’s restaurants across the country have been digitally transformed in the past three years.

By the end of 2018, all McDonald’s restaurants in the UK will offer customers an enhanced digital McDonald’s experience.

Other digital features in the restaurants include free to use tablets, interactive magic tables for children and mobile phone charging points.

