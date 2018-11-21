Teenage girl suffers head injury in A2100 collision

A teenage girl suffered a head injury after she was involved in a collision with a car in Battle, a spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said.

The collision happened in Lower Lake, Battle, at 4.51pm on Tuesday (November 20), according to Sussex Police.

A SECAmb spokesman confirmed two ambulance crews attended the scene following reports a pedestrian had been hurt.

He added: “A teenage girl was assessed and treated at the scene for injuries including a head injury before being taken to Conquest Hospital.”

Sussex Police said the road was blocked as emergency services attended.

