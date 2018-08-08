Council welcomes Aldi’s plans to open new St Leonards store

Hastings Borough Council has welcomed the possibility of more jobs in the area after supermarket chain Aldi announced it was ‘working with developers’ to bring a new store to St Leonards.

The proposed new store would be located on a plot of land, in Bexhill Road, St Leonards, after planning permission for a larger supermarket was granted.

On Friday (August 3) an Aldi spokesman said: “We are working with the developers of the Bexhill Road site in St Leonards to bring forward plans for a new Aldi in the area.”

Responding to the news, a spokesman for Hastings Borough Council said: “We welcome the possibility of 50+ jobs in the area, as well as the benefit of a shopping facility for West St Leonards.”

Hastings Borough Council granted planning permission for the demolition of the existing buildings on the site in Bexhill Road, St Leonards – a Peugeot garage and supermarket – and the erection of two buildings, one of which will be home to the new supermarket.

The other building will house two smaller units which, according to Aldi, will be used for retail purposes to serve the local community – possibly including a café.

The proposal was approved along with the relocation of vehicular access, provision of car and cycle parking, delivery and servicing facilities, hard and soft landscaping and associated development.

A Hastings Borough Council planning permission document relating to the Bexhill Road site did not indicate which supermarket chain would be moving in until Aldi confirmed its intentions last week.

