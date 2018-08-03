Aldi ‘working with developers’ to bring new store to St Leonards

Supermarket chain Aldi is working with the developers of a St Leonards site to bring a new store to the area, a spokesman has confirmed.

The proposed new store would be located on a plot of land, in Bexhill Road, St Leonards.

Hastings Borough Council granted planning permission for the demolition of the existing buildings on the site – a Peugeot garage and supermarket – and the erection of two buildings, one of which will be home to the new supermarket.

The other building will house two smaller units which, according to Aldi, will be used for retail purposes to serve the local community – possibly including a café.

The proposal was approved along with the relocation of vehicular access, provision of car and cycle parking, delivery and servicing facilities, hard and soft landscaping and associated development.

A Hastings Borough Council planning permission document relating to the Bexhill Road site does not indicate which supermarket chain would be moving in but, today (Friday, August 3), an Aldi spokesman said: “We are working with the developers of the Bexhill Road site in St Leonards to bring forward plans for a new Aldi in the area.”

In October 2017, a leaflet was issued to local residents to seek their views on the proposed development.

It read: “The proposed development will generate in excess of 50 jobs, the majority of which will be taken up by local people. The proposed development will assist in improving consumer choice in the local area.

“The proposal incorporates an Aldi supermarket and will therefore improve access to great quality produce and at low prices. In addition two smaller units are proposed which are intended to serve the local residential area. The occupiers of these units have yet to be identified, but could for example include a coffee shop or sandwich shop.

“The development will provide investment in a site that will soon become vacant and ensure that sustainable use of the land is achieved.”

The leaflet also stated the existing supermarket building did not meet the ‘operational requirements’ of modern retailers which meant a comprehensive development of the site was necessary.

The Peugeot dealership, which used to occupy the Bexhill Road site, was relocated to Yeomans’ nearby Hyundai facility in Bexhill at the end of December.

Related stories

Aldi announces plans for new store in 1066 Country

Support given to proposed Aldi plans