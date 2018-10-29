Bus company agrees to extend free transport to Hastings Foodbank to full year

Hastings MP Amber Rudd has supported efforts by 1066 Citizens Advice to persuade bus company Stagecoach to extend its offer of free travel to vulnerable residents needing to access a foodbank.

Stagecoach has been granting needy and vulnerable people, with foodbank tokens, free travel from the Citizens Advice Bureau, in St Leonards to the foodbank at Kings Centre, on the The Ridge.

After an initial three month trial period, Stagecoach has made the decision to extend the trial to a full year.

Tracy Dighton, Chief Officer for Citizen Advice 1066, said: “On behalf of our clients, Citizens Advice 1066 wants to thank Stagecoach South East for providing free bus travel to the Food Bank for people issued with a food voucher.

“The £4.80 needed for the return journey is more than many people in this position can afford so it makes a real difference.”

Paul Flanagan from Citizens Advice 1066 commented: “Citizens Advice 1066 is grateful to Stagecoach South East for their support in providing free return bus travel for those clients issued with a food voucher, who without this financial assistance would have difficulty getting from our bureau to the foodbank.

“This initiative demonstrates how working in partnership with a local service provider resolves a financial problem accessing a much needed service.”

Stagecoach Operations Manager, Hugh Loy, said: “We’re pleased to be working with Citizens Advice in St Leonards to provide free bus travel to the Hastings food bank for those in need.

“As a service provider at the heart of the community we’re ready to help out, especially when things get tough for working families.”

Amber recently visited Citizens Advice in St. Leonards to discuss the initiative.

She commented, “I was delighted to meet with members of staff from Stagecoach and Citizens Advice to discuss this fantastic new incentive and to thank Stagecoach for their very positive response.

“It is great to see Citizens Advice and Stagecoach working together to provide free bus travel to the Hastings food bank.

“I believe this is a great service for those most in need.”

