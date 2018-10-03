Hastings Adventure Golf joins forces with Dom’s Food Mission to help feed homeless people

Hastings Adventure Golf is playing its part in helping to feed homeless and needy people by continuing its support of local charity,Dom’s Food Mission.

Over the past six months the crazy golf complex has donated in excess of 500 meals to the charity that helps feed less fortunate people and make an impact on food waste.

See also School supporting the food mission

The local crazy golf complex also raised £200 for the charity from sales of its kiwi and lime ice cream.

Dom Warren, who set up the charity, said: “It’s never a hand-out, it’s a hand-up, and we are very grateful to Hastings Adventure Golf for their continued support.

“Every Sunday night Hastings Adventure Golf cooks 20 meals for us to distribute to the homeless community in Hastings and Rother. So far they have contributed 500 meals already as well as an additional £200 raised by the family seafront attraction.

“It has helped to make a real difference to many local people.

I can’t believe that our small idea to help one child now helps thousands of people every month - and this from a guy that can’t even cook!”

Simon Tompkins, of Hastings Adventure Golf, said: “What Dom, Alex and a whole team of volunteers have achieved is remarkable. We are delighted to provide our support.”

Dom’s Food Mission was set up by Dominic and Alexandria Warren three years ago. It started at the school gates when Dom saw a young girl who hadn’t had breakfast. Determined to help, Dom and Alex arranged donation days for food items to pass to the local food bank.

The small Facebook community quickly grew into hundreds, and then thousands, of members.

It has donation drop off points in Asda and Morrison’s supermarkets in Hastings.

For more about Dom’s Food Mission and to find out how you can help and get involved, visit www.domsfoodmission.com.

Hastings Adventure Golf is the largest minigolf complex in the UK offering three courses, Crazy Golf, Adventure Golf and Pirate Golf. It host the World Crazy Golf Championship each year. For more visit www.hastingsadventuregolf.com.

See also Crazy Golf Course turns into classroom for local school pupils