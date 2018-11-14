Beer lovers should head to Albatross for festival

Real ale enthusiasts should head to the Albatross Club at Bexhill from Friday November 23 - Sunday 25 when the award winning club holds another of its popular beer festivals.

SEE ALSO Man jailed for taking knife into the Conquest Hospital.

The festival runs from 11am to 11pm on Friday and Saturday, and 12 - 5pm on Sunday. This one is a mini festival and will include 10 beers on stillage from all over the country with an emphasis on seasonal autumn and winter beers, along with a further five beers from Sussex and Kent microbreweries on hand-pumps, and at least six ciders.

They will be offering all beers in thirds of a pint, with three thirds served on a paddle for the same price as a pint There will be live music with The Other Band on Friday evening, The Spiffing Good Eggs on Saturday evening, and Dick on guitar on Sunday afternoon followed by followed by The Albatross Ukulele Band. Entry free and open to non-members .

The Albatross has become a ‘must visit. for beer lovers in the area after being awarded Club of the Year by the Campaign for real Ale (CAMRA).

It is known for its friendly, welcoming atmosphere.

See also: Hastings attraction drops live reindeer from its Christmas event