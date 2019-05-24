Ambulance called to medical incident in Hastings town centre

A person has been taken to hospital following a medical incident in Hastings town centre.

An ambulance was called to Robertson Street, outside Debenhams, at approximately 11am.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said crews attended the scene following reports of a person in need of medical attention in Robertson Street, Hastings.

The person was assessed at the scene before being taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital, the ambulance service spokesman confirmed.

