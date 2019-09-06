This breastfeeding-friendly coffee shop has opened in Battle

A coffee shop which is friendly to babies, toddlers and breastfeeding mothers has opened in Battle.

Baby Latte welcomed customers to 3 Market Square from 8.30am today (Friday, September 6).

The premise of the business is to provide a ‘baby, breastfeeding and toddler friendly’ coffee shop which includes play areas, baby change facilities, and cosy corners for feeding little ones, according to owner Natalie Greenall.

A mother of an 18-month-old herself, Natalie said she realised there was not anywhere locally for mothers to have a coffee and a cake without feeling bad while their baby was screaming.

She said: “There was just nowhere for parents to take their babies where it didn’t matter if they were screaming or if they make a mess.

“I came up with the idea just before the summer and I wanted to open this business before the winter, when mums would have less places to take their children.”

Natalie, who works full-time in mental health for teenagers, said Baby Latte provides cakes and coffee for sleep-deprived parents.

Both mums and dads are invited to the café where they can sit and relax without worrying about their children.

Natalie added: “When I was looking to open the business, my husband and I had a look around to see where the nearest business offering something similar was and we discovered it was Tunbridge Wells.

“I’ve built this around my experience as a mother. That experience helped me work out what works and what doesn’t.

“We’ve had to make the café baby proof which is not something most café owners will have to think about. We’ve had to buy high chairs in bulk and make it safe for young children.”

The café employs two full-time members of staff – Amber Page and Alice Osborne – who will help keep the café running from Monday to Saturday, 8.30am to 4.30pm.

On Sundays, Natalie said the shop will be available for private hire and baby showers.

Speaking after today’s successful opening, she said: “It has been lovely.

“We really pushed it on social media so it was nice to see how well it has been received. It’s a new concept so we weren’t sure how it would take off but it has gone well.”

Natalie said the coffee shop will also be holding regular story-telling events, and has even booked a Santa for this year’s Battle Gala Night.

