Teachers return from holidays to find classroom destroyed

Teachers returning from their summer holidays were shocked to find their outdoor classroom had been destroyed by vandals.

Simon Hughes, the headteacher at Battle and Langton Primary School, said the classroom – which is used as a forest school for younger pupils at the school – is beyond repair.

Ed Croft, the schools business manager, pictured alongside the damage

Mr Hughes said: “The biggest impact will be felt upon the youngest children – it is mostly used by reception.

“We will not be able to access the forest school and it’s so disappointing for the PTA (parent teacher association).

“It hurts everybody at the school.”

Mr Hughes said the classroom was initially made possible thanks to fundraising of £15,000 organised by the parent teacher association.

The classroom was then damaged a few years ago but was repaired by a parent of one of the pupils at the school.

However, Mr Hughes thinks the damage this time is beyond repair: “This time it has been completely smashed. It is in such a state that repairs are just not an option.

“It has been damaged before but this is a different level.”

Mr Hughes said the classroom was used for everything from bug hunting to watching seasons change, detective work to sharing stories.

He added: “We are going to have a very difficult time finding any money to make repairs.

“Unfortunately we have nowhere else to provide the youngest children with a forest school.”