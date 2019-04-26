Future of Hastings Debenhams store confirmed

The Hastings Debenhams store will be remaining open despite the retailer announcing plans to close 22 of its stores nationwide.

The department store chain announced the closures this morning as part of a plan to revive the business.

Debenhams says the store closures will start next year, affecting 1,200 jobs.

The Eastbourne store has been announced as one of the 22 set to close.

The list also includes stores in Ashford, Folkestone, Canterbury, Chatham, and Guildford.

See more:

Some of the major retail giants that have left Hastings over the past decade